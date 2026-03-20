Record highs and staying dry

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Record highs Friday, Saturday

High wildfire risk this weekend

No rain expected for next 7 days

FORECAST

With warmer and drier air in the forecast this week, wildfire conditions will be high over the next 7 days. Hold off on burning anything.

This morning was absolutely comfortable, and expect those upper 40s to turn into mid 80s by this afternoon!

Record highs are looking likely on both Friday and Saturday, and we get to see a lot of sunshine. Here's a breakdown of some of the records!

Friday's highs will be in the mid 80s. Omaha's record is 78.

Saturday will be breezy and even hotter, near 90 degrees. The record is 87.

The second half of this weekend looks cooler, and breezy with highs dropping in the 60s by Sunday. As of now, no rain comes from this cool-down.

Next week continue the dry, milder pattern into next week, starting in the 50s/60s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain looks very limited over the next 7 days, but we may see some rain by the end of next week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Record Highs

High: 84

Wind: W 10-20

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 48

Wind: W 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Record Highs

High: 91

Wind: W 15-25

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