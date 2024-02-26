Record Highs on Monday

We start out your workweek with potentially the warmest day, ever in February, for Omaha! This will be the first day in the 70s this year, but we could warm even further than that, in the upper 70s and sunshine. Omaha's record high for Monday is 78, set in 1896.

Due to very dry air, breezy winds and dry brush conditions, the National Weather Service is alerting Nebraska and Iowa to NOT burn brush piles Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday will be one of those days where temperatures start out warmest in the morning, but end up coldest during the afternoon. A cold front will move through Omaha in the morning, so we could reach the 50s by late morning before dropping in the 30s by the afternoon.

As the cold front passes through, the winds will greatly increase to some wind gusts between 40-50 mph, blowing in the colder air. A band of light snow passes through late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Amounts and impacts look low, less than 1", and most of the snow will melt pretty quickly, but there could be some slush on roads and wind-driven snow could cause some visibility issues.

As we wake up on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the teens with wind chill values close to 0. It will be cold with highs in the mid 30s. The wind slowly relaxes during the day, but winds could still gust up to 35 mph in the morning.

The cooldown will be short-lived, by Thursday the wind switches out of the south to blow in warmer weather. Highs on Thursday reach the 50s, and we are back in the 60s for the first day of March.

We get more days in the 70s this weekend with sunshine. We may have to dodge some rain on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm, Breezy

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild & Breezy

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Falling Temps

Scattered Evening Snow

"High": 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Much Colder

High: 35

