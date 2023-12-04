Record Highs Possible Later this Week

It will start to get breezy tonight as we drop into the low 30s for Tuesday morning.

We stay breezy Tuesday afternoon as some slightly cooler weather blows in. Highs will be near average, in the low 40s.

It stays breezy Wednesday, but the wind will shift out of the south, kicking off a big warm-up! Highs will be in the mid 50s, putting us more than 10 degrees above average.

The warm-up continues Thursday with highs in the low 60s! I think Omaha could break the current record for the date of 61, set in 1918.

A cold front moves in Thursday night, and it will cool us off into the weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy, but still nice, with low 50s.

The weekend will be closer to average, with low 40s both afternoons. Saturday also looks a little breezy.

