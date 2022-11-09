Record Warmth and Windy

Strong southerly winds will blow in even warmer weather for the afternoon, likely getting us to record high temperatures for the day. The current record for the date is 73, set in 1999, but we will be in the mid 70s this year. We stay cloudy, but it will be dry. Winds will really pick up today, too. Gusts reaching up to the 40 mph range.

A cold front arrives Thursday morning, bringing our next round of scattered showers and storms. A couple of these storms could be strong or severe, but the greater severe potential is in central to eastern Iowa. With the arrival of the cold front looking earlier than first expected, we've dropped the high down into the low to mid 40s, but temperatures likely fall in the second half of the day as strong winds blow in the colder weather. We should end the day with some sunshine.

The cold air settles in for Veterans Day. We stay windy as we only warm into the low 30s. At least it will look nice with mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine continues all weekend, but so does the cold weather. The wind will start to lighten up Saturday, but we're still breezy. Highs will be in the 30s both afternoons with mornings in the teens.

The same weekend weather continues into the next workweek.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Record Warmth

Windy

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Rain/Storms

PM Temperature Drop

Windy

High: 43

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Much Colder

Breezy

High: 32

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.