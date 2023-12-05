Record Warmth Still on Track

Morning clouds will turn to afternoon sunshine today, but it will be breezy and a little cooler. Highs will be in the low 40s compared to Monday's mid 40s.

The wind lightens up quickly late in the day, and it will shift out of the south overnight, kicking off a big warm-up later in the week.

Wednesday will start in the mid 20s, but we quickly climb into the mid 50s for the afternoon, putting us more than 10 degrees above average. We get to enjoy a lot of sunshine with the warmer weather.

The warm-up continues Thursday with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies. Omaha could break the current record high for the date of 61, set in 1918.

Just as Hanukkah starts Thursday night, a cold front will arrive, cooling us off into the weekend.

Friday starts with a lot of sunshine, but clouds move in during the second half of the day as we warm up into the low 50s. Most of us stay dry, but there could be some light rain or a few snowflakes southeast of Omaha late Friday night and overnight.

Saturday will be breezy and colder, with highs closer to average for December. We'll be in the low 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The wind lightens up Sunday, but we'll still be in the low 40s with on and off sunshine.

Monday will be a touch warmer with mid 40s.

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 43

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Colder

Low: 26

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.