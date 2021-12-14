Record Warmth Then Back To Cold

Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Omaha's record high on Tuesday is 59° and we will be close. We're forecasting a high of 58° now, but the amount of cloud cover present will have the biggest impact on our temperatures.

Wednesday's record high is 61° and we are forecasting a high of 71° now! It will come with a lot of wind, but that's what will be pumping in the warm weather. It also brings us a chance of seeing some rain showers/storms. Wind gusts could be as high as 60-70 mph, so make sure to bring in anything you don't want blown away. Of the storms that get going, one or two could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. These storms will race through the area quickly, and we'll dry out by midnight.

Behind that cold front, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will be chilly with highs in the low 30s before we make it back into the low 40s on Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 58

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Wind Picks Up

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Record Warmth

Very Windy

Rain Chance

High: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 44

