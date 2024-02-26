Record Warmth to Near-Zero Wind Chills... all in 36 hours

As of 3 pm, Omaha has reached the 80s for the high-temperature today. This is officially the warmest February day on record for Omaha, the old record was 78. It is also the first 80 in February and the earliest 80-degree day in Omaha.

Tonight, temperatures fall into the 40s. As you wake up and head out the door in the morning, it might be warm enough to not grab the coat, but the morning hours will be the warmest of the whole day.

A cold front will move through Omaha in the morning, so we could reach the 50s by late morning before dropping into the 30s by the afternoon. To the northwest, highs remain in the 30s all day, while in the southeast temperatures could hit the 70s before dropping. As the cold front passes through, winds will be gusty at times, between 40-50 mph, blowing in the colder air.

Some spotty light rain and snow mix will move through late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Amounts and impacts look low, less than 1", and most of the snow will melt pretty quickly, but there could be some slush on roads and wind-driven snow could cause some visibility issues early in the evening.

As we wake up on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills near zero. It will be a chilly day with highs in the mid 30s with calmer winds by the afternoon.

The cooldown will be short-lived, as we warm back in the 50s Thursday, with more windy conditions (gusts up to 40 mph), and into the 60s for the first day of March on Friday.

We get another great weekend for weather, jumping in the 70s with sunshine. We may have to dodge some rain and maybe some storms on Sunday as highs approach 80.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild & Breezy

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Falling Temps

Scattered Evening Snow

"High": 50

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Breezy

Much Colder

High: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Warmer

High: 59

