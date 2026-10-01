Red Cross volunteers assist Omaha neighborhoods in flood cleanup efforts

Residents near 168th and Harrison Streets are beginning the long cleanup process after a powerful round of storms dumped a record-setting amount of rain on parts of the Omaha metro Wednesday night, causing significant flash flooding and prompting numerous rescue efforts.

The intersection of 168th and Harrison recorded 8.27 inches of rain, the highest total measured in the metro area during the storm. For perspective, that amount exceeds what Omaha typically receives during an entire fall season and fell within just a few hours.

Evidence of the flooding remains visible throughout the neighborhood. Debris lines along hillsides mark how high floodwaters rose overnight, while scattered debris and damage can still be seen across affected areas.

During the height of the flooding, several vehicles were left stranded or abandoned as roads became impassable. Firefighters were also called into action, wading through knee-deep water during rescue operations.

As floodwaters receded, relief organizations quickly mobilized to assist impacted residents.

"We had supplies ready. We had things loaded up. We had volunteers identified who could be on standby ready to help," said Josh Murray with the American Red Cross.

Since opening operations early Wednesday, the Red Cross has assisted multiple residents by providing food, emergency supplies and temporary shelter.

The organization is also distributing cleanup kits that include items such as trash bags, gloves and materials that can be used to make mops and brooms.

While the Red Cross' Mockingbird location is currently the primary assistance site in Omaha, volunteers have spread into flood-damaged neighborhoods across the city. According to neighborhood volunteers, cleanup supplies at one location near 60th and L Streets were depleted at one point because of the demand, though relief efforts continued.

"It's a blessing that we have these great volunteers who in the middle of the night wake up and come here to work," Murray said. "Some of them have been here for several hours overnight, and they do that on a moment's notice with no hesitation."

The Red Cross says it plans to remain available for as long as residents need assistance as recovery efforts continue and cleanup operations move forward across the city.