Remaining seasonal with better rain chances next week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler Thursday & Friday

Windy with wildfire conditions

Wetter pattern next week

FORECAST

Temps this Thursday morning might make you think this afternoon will be extremely hot, but after a cold front passes through this afternoon, temps only get the chance to climb to the mid 70s.

By Friday evening, nightly temps could dip in the upper 20s, leading to frost and freeze conditions for plants.

In addition to the cooler weather will be gusty winds on Thursday, up to 40 mph. The wind could reach 30 mph from Friday through Sunday. Due to this, wildfire conditions will become a concern for the region through Sunday.

The weekend will be a little milder, with mid 60s for highs on Saturday, and mid 70s on Sunday.

Next week starts out warm, in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. But, there might be some rain. A wetter pattern looks possible mid week, followed by cooler weather at the end of next week.

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 75

Wind: N 25-40

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chillier

Low: 32

Wind: SE 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: N 20-30

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