Rounds of rain for the week!

3 Things to Know



Spotty pop ups for Tuesday

Stormy pattern Thursday and this weekend

In the 90s after this weekend

Forecast

We've got that patch of storms out to the west of Omaha for this morning, these look to hang out in that area, leaving the metro mainly dry.

Our Thursday afternoon continues this pop-up trend, with most storms still located towards the west of Omaha. We'll see temperatures remain a little cooler compared to what we saw yesterday, with highs only reaching the lower 80s.

Wednesday looks mostly dry, with just a small chance at some late-day rain. We should see some sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Another round of storms looks to move in Thursday for most of the day, and it may continue into Friday. High temps will be in the mid 80s late in the workweek.

This wet and stormy pattern now looks to continue into the weekend. It won't rain the whole time, but there are decent chances at spotty storms for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

After this weekend, it will start to get hot! June averages over eight days in the 90s. We'll begin to see several of those days next week.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 82

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

Wind: SE 15-25

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