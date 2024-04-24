Rounds of Strong Storms Friday and This Weekend

It will be a quiet, mild evening with temperatures in the 60s. Winds will start to pick up overnight and lows will be near 50 degrees.

A few spotty showers will be possible early Thursday morning, mainly south of Omaha before noon. It will be a cloudy, windy day with gusts up to 40 mph, and highs in the upper 60s. After sunset, another round of storms will move in to eastern Nebraska, becoming widespread overnight. These storms may have some hail and strong winds.

Friday, rain and storms will continue on and off all day. Severe weather will be possible, especially in the afternoon and evening hours when the atmosphere is more unstable. Pockets of large hail and damaging winds will be possible along with a tornado or two across the region. Strong wind around 40 mph will continue to blow in warmer weather, pushing us into the mid 70s. The rain should end by late Friday night.

There's still a good chance we're dry for the Nebraska spring game Saturday morning and into the afternoon... and could even squeeze out some sunshine as we warm into the upper 70s. Scattered storms start to pop up again later in the afternoon and become more widespread into Saturday night. Some of these storms could also be severe, especially southeast of Omaha.

The rain and storms continue at times Sunday, helping to hold us back closer to 70 in the afternoon. If we get enough dry time mixed in early in the day, we could energize a few of the storms to severe levels again in the second half of the day. After a bit of a break from the strong wind on Saturday, it will be breezy again Sunday.

With multiple rounds of storms, flooding could be a concern, especially later in the weekend.

We cool into the mid 60s Monday, but the wind will be lighter and we see more sunshine start to mix in with our clouds.

Tuesday will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

