Saturday Storms Could Disrupt Some CWS Plans: Here is When and How Widespread

There are not a lot of weather-related issues if you are heading downtown this evening (or anywhere outdoors for that matter).

After midnight. widespread rain and storms will push into eastern Nebraska from the west. Those may not reach Omaha until after 3 a.m. followed by western Iowa and northwest Missouri toward sunrise.

We will have to dodge a few spotty showers throughout most of Saturday. Scattered storms are more likely from the late afternoon through the early night. Some of these could reach severe levels with pockets of large hail and damaging wind. While a tornado is not likely, one is possible. By the end of the day, most spots will have likely seen rain at some point, but most of the day looks dry. This keeps us mostly cloudy, but only a touch cooler, in the upper 80s. Stronger winds will also help blow the humidity back in.

Father's Day will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. We stay breezy, but it probably won't make it feel much better. Most of the day will be dry, but there will probably be a little rain to dodge late.

Most of us keep it dry on Monday with highs in the mid 90s.

The heat and humidity continue Tuesday in the low 90s.

Rain and storms become more likely again Tuesday night, with rain continuing at times on Wednesday.

The wetter weather will drop the heat and humidity some. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered storms linger through the rest of the week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Breezy and Muggy

High: 88

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy and Humid

Rain Possible Late

High: 97

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy and Humid

High: 96

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.