Dodging Spotty Snow Wednesday

We'll continue to dodge a few spotty snow showers the rest of the day, but most of us won't see any new accumulation. This keeps us mostly cloudy. It will also be breezy as we warm into the upper 20s across the Omaha metro. There will be a bigger than normal temperature difference from north to south, putting areas near the Kansas border in the mid 30s, and our norther cities may only make it into the mid 20s.

Skies begin to clear overnight as we cool into the low 20s.

Skies continue to clear from southwest to northeast Thursday, giving way to more and more sunshine. This only gets us a little warmer, into the low 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, helping to briefly warm us above average to end the workweek. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We cool back off for the first half of the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance to see snow south of I-80.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine, warming us into the mid 30s.

The warm-up continues early in the next workweek. We should be able to get near 40 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow

Breezy

High: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 21

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Chilly

High: 31

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 38

