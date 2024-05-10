Watch Now
Scattered Rain and Storms Return for Mother's Day

Great start to the weekend
After a warm start to the weekend, rain returns for Mother's Day.
Posted at 6:53 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 07:53:46-04

After a sunny start to the day, we'll see more clouds mix in this afternoon. They'll ring out a few spotty showers this afternoon, but most of us stay dry. It will also be warmer today, with highs in the upper 70s.

Skies will be clear overnight, giving us a better chance to see the Aurora borealis, or northern lights, which is forecast to be viewed along the horizon as far south as Nebraska and Iowa. The best chance for seeing it will be in darker areas outside of Omaha.

Saturday looks great with a lot of sunshine, lighter wind, and a high near 80 degrees!

While some spots stay dry on Mother's Day, some scattered showers and storms will be around, especially in the second half of the day. Those who stay dry will be in the upper 70s with more clouds than sunshine.

Some of the rain continues Monday, especially south of I-80. Cities farther north have a better chance of staying dry. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Most of us will be dry Tuesday, and a little warmer, with upper 70s and more sunshine.

Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. After a dry start to the day, another round of rain moves in during the second half of the day, which could continue into Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with mid 70s.

FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Rain
High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 48

SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfy
High: 80

SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain/Storms
High: 79

