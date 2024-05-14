Scattered Rain and Storms Return Wednesday: Here's When

Canadian wildfire smoke will hang around today, lowering the air quality a bit. People with respiratory issues should take it easy outside. You'll also notice a hazy look to the normally blue sky at times Tuesday.

Besides the smoke, Tuesday looks great! It will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

A few more clouds start to move in by Wednesday morning as we cool off into the mid 50s.

Clouds start to thicken up Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next round of scattered rain and storms. These will travel from west to east across the region, arriving in our western counties around the lunch hour or shortly after it. The rain will get to Omaha and other cities along the Missouri River closer to the evening commute, followed by western Iowa northwest Missouri late in the evening and early in the night. A couple of these storms could produce some hail or extra wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday will also be a little cooler, but still nice, with highs in the low 70s.

A couple leftover showers could continue into Thursday morning southeast of Omaha, but most of us will be dry all day. The afternoon brings a mix of sun and clouds as we start to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

We keep warming up into the weekend! Friday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, followed by mid 80s and a lot of sunshine Saturday.

We may have to dodge a few showers again Sunday and Monday, holding temperatures back closer to 80 both afternoons.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Wildfire Smoke

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cool

Low: 55

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 72

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain SE

High: 77

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.