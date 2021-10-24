Scattered rain and storms Sunday

Showers and storms continue on and off throughout the day on Sunday. By the time it's all said and done, many of us will see 1-2" of rain, but some pockets of 3 to even 4" aren't out of the question. Temperatures through most of Sunday afternoon will be near 50 degrees. Eventually, we start drying out Sunday evening and see some clearing by early Monday morning as temps fall to near 40 degrees.

Winds lighten up for Monday, but temperatures stay below average, in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Stronger winds kick back in Tuesday, warming us into the mid 60s.

As slightly cooler air then blows back in Wednesday, rain will be possible again.

SUNDAY

Cloudy and Breezy

Showers & Storms

High: 53

SUNDAY NIGHT

Gradual Clearing

Drying Out

Low: 40

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 55

TUESDAY

A Few Clouds

Breezy

High: 63

