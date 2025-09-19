Scattered rain may affect outdoor plans this evening

The scattered rain and storms could reach the metro before the evening commute. While anyone could get hit by a shower or storm during high school football games, many of them will also stay dry. The best chance for rain this evening will be along and south of I-80. Games will start in the upper 60s and cool off into the mid 60s for the second half.

Scattered rain will continue across the region overnight, and a few leftover showers could still be around Saturday morning. Any rain should end by noon, but the day will remain mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday is the last full day of summer! It will be a little warmer with low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the day, a few scattered showers and storms will move in, but many will stay dry.

A couple showers could survive into Monday morning, but there will be plenty of dry time in the middle part of the day. Highs should be near 80 again. A cold front arrives late in the day with a better chance for more rain and storms.

The rain will continue into Tuesday. Cooler air will blow in behind the cold front, dropping us into the mid 70s for the afternoon.

We stay comfortable Wednesday with mid 70s, but it will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for rain.

Thursday brings more sunshine with mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Low: 59

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Rain

High: 77

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

High: 81

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Late Day Rain/Storms

High: 81

