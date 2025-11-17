Scattered rain possible this afternoon

Monday brings our first chance of rain for the week. Through the day, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and seasonal with highs in the mid-50s. Some sprinkles are possible beginning around midday, but the best chance of rain will be Monday evening into Monday night. Not everyone will see rain, with neighborhoods Omaha and to the northeast having the best shot at rain. Any rain is gone by Tuesday morning.

The rain is gone for Tuesday, but clouds linger in some areas with highs in the low 50s.

We continue the dry & seasonal theme on Wednesday with highs holding in the mid-50s and lows in the 30s.

Clouds return to the area on Thursday, but we likely stay dry. Highs on Thursday get a touch warmer to around 60.

A second storm system could bring widespread rain on Friday, but there are questions about where the rain will fall. There is a chance that most of the rain stays to our south. Stay updated with us.

The weekend is seasonal with low-50s for highs.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 54

Wind: E 10-20 G: 30

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Rain Ends

Low: 40

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Dry

High: 53

Wind: N 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 56

Wind: S 5-10

