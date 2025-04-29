Scattered rain returns Wednesday, seasonal temperatures to close out April

It will be a cool evening with mostly clear skies. Eventually, clouds will quickly move back in overnight and some spotty rain may be possible south of Omaha near the Kansas/Nebraska border just before daybreak. We'll start Wednesday morning in the upper 40s.

Most of us will be dry during the morning commute, but the rain will become more scattered and widespread as the morning goes on, continuing into the afternoon. While Omaha has a decent chance at seeing this rain, neighborhoods farther northwest of Omaha could be limited to just sprinkles. Areas southeast of Omaha will get hit by rain a little more often, bringing some better rain totals. Wednesday's rain and clouds will help keep things a little cooler.

Highs will be in the low 60s, and it will be breezy at times. This is slightly cooler than average for the last day of April. Some of this rain will linger off-and-on into Wednesday night before exiting the region very early Thursday morning.

The skies will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday and it could be a bit breezy at times as we warm into the upper 60s for the afternoon. An isolated shower or two could pop up in the region, but most of us will be dry.

We may start out Friday morning with another chance at some rain, but the second half of the day looks dry and mostly sunny with highs to close out the workweek in the mid 60s.

Saturday looks to be a great day with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy as we warm up into the mid 70s. Scattered rain is possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

The off-and-on chance at rain will continue over much of the first half of next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all feature slight chances at spotty showers and highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 68

