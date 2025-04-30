Scattered rain showers remain possible through Friday

A lot of the afternoon rain will begin to exit the region, leaving much of the evening dry. It could be a bit muggy this evening with temperature near 60 degrees.

Overnight, more rain will move into Omaha before once again clearing out before the start of Thursday morning. We'll start Thursday in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

We should see a little more sunshine by Thursday afternoon, warming us up into the upper 60s. It will also be a little breezy. A couple isolated showers will pop up in the second half of the day, but most of us stay dry.

Friday will bring our next best chance for rain. A handful of light showers scattered will be across the area in the morning and afternoon, but there will be some dry hours during the day. Friday's highs will be in the low to mid 60s. We should be dry by Friday evening.

In total, many neighborhoods will receive another 0.10" to 0.20" of rainfall through Friday afternoon. This will be our last chance at rain for a few days.

Saturday looks really nice with mostly sunny skies and low 70s.

It gets a little breezy Sunday, but we also push into the mid 70s with a few clouds.

Monday will also be breezy with mid 70s.

A small chance for rain returns Tuesday, but it's low for now. It will stay nice out with more sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated AM Rain

Breezy

High: 68

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 64

