Scattered rain this morning, and again tonight

We'll start the morning in the upper 50s. A few of us may pick up on some rain this morning, but these showers will be scattered and not everyone sees rain.

Once the morning rain clears up around noon, Monday afternoon will become warmer and breezy with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy. While there may be an isolated evening rain shower, most of us will be dry for the evening.

Overnight, another round of rain will be possible just before the start of Tuesday morning. It will be a lot warmer out than the recent mornings, with low 60s to begin the day.

Tuesday will then be mostly sunny with upper 70s, followed by mid 80s on Wednesday.

The sunshine continues into Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

Even warmer air will begin to move into the region, pushing afternoon temperatures on Friday and Saturday into the upper 80s to near 90 with a breeze. There may be a few rain showers around, but we'll keep the chance low for now.

By Sunday, clouds and and eventually some rain will move into the region, dropping temperatures down into the low 80s for the end of the weekend.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Breezy

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 84

