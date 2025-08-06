Scattered storms are possible again later tonight, hotter and breezy Thursday

It will be a warm evening with mostly clear skies. It may stay a little breezy, too, as we hold in the 70s overnight.

A few more hit and miss storms could pop up overnight, and some of this rain may linger into early Thursday morning as it moves off to our east.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the high humidity will make it feel like we're just over 100 degrees late in the day.

It gets even hotter on Friday with mid 90s, high humidity and mostly sunny skies. The wind stays breezy, too.

Later into Friday night, a few strong storms could pass through areas well north of Omaha. A couple of those pockets of rain could survive into early Saturday morning. The best place to see any of this Friday night rain would be north of I-80.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with low 90s. While any part of the day could bring a quick shower, the better chance of getting hit by a scattered storm will be heading into Saturday night through Sunday morning.

There's a good chance you'll stay dry Sunday afternoon, and thanks to a weak cold front, we'll drop into the mid 80s. Another round of scattered storms is possible Sunday night.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with low 80s.

The sunshine is back for Tuesday and Wednesday with mid 80s for highs, which is about normal for August.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 92

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Night Storms North

High: 95

