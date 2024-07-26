Scattered Storms End the Weekend

SMOKY SKIES: Wildfires are burning across the western part of the United States and Canada, and the wind high in the sky is blowing the smoke in our direction. The bulk of this will stay high in the sky above us, but some of it will continue to mix down to the surface, which is slightly impacting air quality. The smoke should thin out over the weekend.

FORECAST: We continue to heat up today with highs in the mid 90s and a lot of sunshine. The humidity will make it feel like we're just over 100 this afternoon.

Any fog that forms overnight should stay pretty thin into Saturday morning a we drop down into the low 70s.

We'll pull back the heat a couple of degrees for Saturday afternoon, but it will still be hot and humid. It will be mostly sunny and a little breezy at times with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will also be a little breezy with highs in the low 90s and plenty of humidity. We'll see a few more clouds start to pop up Sunday afternoon, then a few spotty showers Sunday evening. The best chance for some of the scattered rain and storms to hit your neighborhood will be Sunday night. The severe weather threat is low, but not zero.

The rain should be gone by the Monday morning commute, then we get more sunshine out Monday afternoon. The hot weather continues with mid 90s and plenty of humidity.

We'll at least be in the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping the heat index over 100. Both days come with a small chance for an isolated shower or storm hitting your backyard, but most of us will be dry.

There's hope for a least a little heat relief Thursday as we cool off into the low 90s.

