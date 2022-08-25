Scattered Storms For Some

A cold front is responsible for forming some scattered storms for places mainly along and north of I-80 this morning. Although it's not likely, some of these storms have the potential to hold onto pockets of hail and strong winds. Plan ahead for your commute into work.

The back half of Thursday brings us more sunshine, since we will have gradually clearing skies. This will help us reach back into the upper 80s today.

We may have to dodge a few isolated showers Thursday night, but it looks like a lot of us will stay dry again as we drop back into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday's warmth will be average with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. We have another small rain chance late Friday into Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon brings a lot of dry time. Highs will push back into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Our best chance for widespread rain will be Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but the timing could change slightly as we approach the weekend.

We're likely dry Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. The upper 80s continue to start the next workweek.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Gradually Clearing

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear

Mild

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storms Late

High: 86

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 90

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.