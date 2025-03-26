Scattered storms Thursday, some strong south of Omaha

Late this evening and overnight, we could see a couple isolated showers and storms pop up, which continue into the Thursday morning commute. Some small hail may be possible in these overnight and early morning storms. While a handful of neighborhoods should see some rain, many of us stay dry. It will also be a little warmer Thursday morning with mid 40s.

Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s! By late afternoon and early in the evening, another round of spotty storms will develop and move into southeastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, leaving the best chance for rain late Thursday southeast of Omaha. These storms could become severe, with large hail as our main threat. But, a brief tornado may be possible, too. This rain will clear out by midnight.

Friday will be mostly sunny, windy, and warmer with low 80s! Friday night brings another small chance for an isolated shower or storm to hit your backyard, mainly northwest of Omaha, keeping most of us stay dry.

Saturday likely starts dry, but rain becomes more widespread in the afternoon with most of us finally seeing some wetter weather. It will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Most of the rain will end Saturday night.

Sunday likely starts dry too before another batch of rain moves in later in the day. It stays breezy as we keep cooling off with highs in the low 40s. If the air gets cold enough while rain is still lingering around, some snow may mix in with the rain late Sunday before we dry out overnight. Accumulation isn't looking too likely right now.

Monday looks dry with a little more sunshine, helping to warm us up into the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be in the upper 50s with a chance for rain late in the day.

