Scattered storms tonight, midweek trending stormier too

Scattered storms are moving across eastern Nebraska this afternoon. A few of these storms have been severe with 1" hail and 60-65 mph winds the main risks. The severe risk will remain on the low-end through this evening, with most of our storms being below severe limits. The best chance to see storms this evening is over Nebraska, but a storm or two could move into western Iowa.

Any severe risk ends shortly after sunset, but scattered showers will be around for much of the night as temperatures fall into the middle 60s.

We are dry by the Monday AM commute as sun returns, pushing us into the upper 80s. A spot storm or two is possible over western Iowa by Monday afternoon, but most of us will be dry.

Tuesday is still hot & sunny, but storms become possible by Tuesday evening.

Wednesday and Thursday is trending wetter with off-and-on thunderstorms for both days. It won't rain the entire time, but there is a chance of rain at any time. No severe weather is expected. Highs will cool a bit with the rain, holding us in the upper 70s.

Our rain chances begin to lower by Friday, but there will still be some storms around for the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

By the weekend, we continue to dry out, but an isolated shower or storm is still possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 66

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 89

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late Day Storms

High: 88

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 79

