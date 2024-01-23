Scattered Wintry Mix Could Make For New Slicks

With widespread fog and areas of light wintry mix across the region Tuesday morning, we could see a few new slippery spots to start the day. Temperatures are at or just below freezing in most cities. We will get back above freezing around the lunch hour, then warm into the mid 30s this afternoon. It stays cloudy all day with some fog even lasting into the afternoon.

Overnight and into Wednesday morning, it looks like we'll have to dodge a little more light and scattered wintry mix. With temperatures dropping just below freezing again, this could add a few more slippery spots to your morning commute.

Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy with mid 30s.

Most of us will be able to stay dry on Thursday, but we can't get away from the clouds and mid 30s.

We stay in the mid 30s Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

The sunshine finally makes a comeback for the second half of the weekend, helping our mid 30s melt more snow away.

It finally starts to warm up on Monday, into the low 40s, with a lot of sunshine.

Looking ahead, we should keep warming up next week. Highs near 50 aren't out of the question by the end of the week!

TUESDAY

Cloudy and Foggy

Scattered Wintry Mix

High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy and Foggy

Scattered Wintry Mix

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy and Foggy

Spotty Rain

High: 35

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 35

