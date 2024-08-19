Seasonable start to Omaha's week, more hit and miss rain possible

We begin the new workweek with increasing sunshine on Monday and more manageable summer heat. Temperatures will start the day in the mid 60s, warming in the mid 80s, which is near our average highs for mid August.

Clouds will move back into the region on Tuesday, keeping things a little cooler in the afternoon, in the low 80s. We may see a few spotty showers and storms in the afternoon, but a better chance for rain would be Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a partly sunny day, and mostly dry. Although, there may be a few morning rain showers to dodge. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

The wind will start to pick up on Thursday, leading to a breezy day. We'll see more sunshine and should be mostly dry, warming in the mid 80s.

A warm front will move into the region on Friday, leading to a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance for rain, holding temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s, for now.

This upcoming weekend appears mostly sunny, hot and breezy. Weekend highs will be in the low 90s, and storms will become possible late Sunday night.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Rain

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.