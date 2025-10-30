Seasonal days and cold nights are in store for the Omaha area

Temperatures will drop to near freezing for Thursday morning over much of Nebraska. There may be some patchy fog along the Missouri and over western Iowa as well. Where the fog develops, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

A quick-moving system will roll in early Thursday, providing a few morning clouds, followed by afternoon sunshine. The system brings in warmer air, helping get temperatures in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday afternoon.

Friday is Halloween, we remain mostly sunny, breezy, dry & cool with highs in the lower 50s. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.

Clouds will move back in for the start of the weekend, but it's looking dry. Saturday morning will be down near freezing, and warming to near 50 in the afternoon. Sunday will be warmer and sunny, with highs near 60.

We start next week with more sunshine and dry weather. It will be warmer than average, in the low 60s through Wednesday. There may be some rain at the end of next week.

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 37

HALLOWEEN

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 53

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Cool

High: 50

