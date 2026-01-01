Seasonal for the next couple of days, but a warmup comes over the weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Colder weather to begin the new year

Small chance of a wintry mix on Friday

Warming up next week

FORECAST:

A cold front left over from last year has brought clouds & colder weather to the region today. Though we may see some afternoon sun, highs only top out in the upper 30s.

Clouds move back in overnight, and we are cloudy with highs in the mid-30s on Friday. There is a chance a wintry mix moving into northeast Nebraska by the afternoon. However, it has a lot of dry air to overcome, so it's unclear how much will reach the ground, or how far east into our viewing area it gets. Omaha may be dry, but a light glaze of ice is possible northwest of the city, if the wintry mix does indeed fall.

A warm-up commences this weekend with highs returning to the 40s on Saturday. Sunday gets a bit warmer, into the upper 40s, aided by a southerly breeze.

We then arrive at the low 50s into next week, and hold there with lots of sunshine.

After Friday, dry weather will reign for the next week, with the earliest chance of any precipitation returning to Nebraska and Iowa is late next week.

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Partly Sunny

Cooler

High: 36

Wind: NW 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 24

Wind: NW 5-10

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Small Wintry Mix Chance

High: 35

Wind: S 5-10

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 42

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

