Seasonal Temperatures to Begin 2024

By Monday morning, we drop down to 16 degrees. We warm to 34 degrees with plenty of sunshine for the first day of 2024.

Tuesday is a tad warmer, highs will be in the upper 30s.

Another cold front passes through the area midweek dropping temperatures back into the low 30s on Wednesday.

Temperatures hold in the mid 30s into the end of the week.

There are some early signals for our next weather system to impact the area by Friday, bringing a small chance for rain/snow. It is still too early for details, so stay tuned.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 39

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 32

