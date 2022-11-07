Seasonal To Start The Week

Another nice day on Monday with highs in the mid 50s with a southerly wind. There is an elevated fire danger on Monday with the dry air, so avoid outdoor burning.

Things change quite a bit for Tuesday through the end of the week as a slow-moving storm system enters the region. Election Day will see some scattered showers during the day, temperatures will rise into the mid-60s. It will be gusty with winds blowing as hard as 35 mph, at times.

The storm system pulls to the north on Wednesday, bringing in winds upwards of 30-40mph and warmth, highs will go into the mid 70s on Wednesday with cloud cover. We have the potential to at least tie our record high temperature on Wednesday.

Thursday gets tricky as the cold front passes through. Some storms are possible early on, but as temperatures drop, we might get cold enough for some snow on the backside of the system. We'll keep you updated as this system gets closer to us.

Much colder weather spills in on Friday into the weekend with well-below average temperatures. Highs only reach into the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies as it stays breezy.

This weekend looks to be cool and sunny. Highs stay in the low 30s on Saturday, but mid 30s return on Sunday.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 54

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Winy

High: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Record: 73 (1999)

High: 76

