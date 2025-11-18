Seasonal weather to continue this Tuesday

A shower or two may be around Tuesday morning, but it should be out quickly. Clouds linger in some areas on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.

We continue the dry & seasonal theme on Wednesday with highs holding in the mid-50s and lows in the 30s.

Clouds return to the area on Thursday, but we likely stay dry. Highs on Thursday are expected to hold in the mid-50s.

Friday may bring a chance of rain for neighborhoods south of I-80. This storm system continues to trend farther south, meaning more of us may be missed by the rain. Regardless, it's cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

The sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the low to mid-50s.

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Dry

High: 52

Wind: N 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 38

Wind: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 56

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 56

Wind: NW 5-10

