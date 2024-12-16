See-Saw temperatures this week, with a drier weather pattern

The night starts mostly clear, but clouds return by Tuesday morning. There could also be some light snow well north of Omaha, and mainly north of HWY 30 by morning. We'll start the day in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler than Monday was, but we stay above average, with mid 40s. It will be a little breezy at times too. Any of the snow will stay north of HWY 30, but some light rain will be possible in Iowa on Tuesday evening.

We're dry by Wednesday morning, but the cooling down continues. We'll be in the mid 30s for the afternoon which is closer to an average high for this time of year. We'll see sunshine, but the wind will be breezy, gusting to 35mph at times.

Thursday will be breezy and warmer as temperatures pop back up into the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Once again, we are cold heading into the end of the workweek. Friday will only be in the upper 20s with a few clouds.

Winter officially kicks off Saturday, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny, but we only get to 30 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a lot of sunshine and highs nearing 40.

Looking ahead into Christmas week (which is next week), the pattern looks warmer than average, so any potential precipitation next week would likely come as rain. As of snow, travel-disrupting weather is not expected through Christmas Day.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow North

Breezy

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 34

