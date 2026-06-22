Seventies and spot showers for the week!

3 Things to Know



Below average temps this week!

Storm chances Tuesday, spotty showers rest of week

Back to summer by the weekend

Forecast

This morning most of us are just seeing some partly cloudy skies, with temperatures just in the upper 50s. By this afternoon, all eyes will of course turn toward the weather for the CWS. This afternoon should stay fairly dry, with temperatures hanging out 10 degrees below average - expect the mid 70s!

Tuesday will be in the upper 70s with a small chance of a few afternoon storms. Our severe weather risk will depend on how early Tuesday looks: if we clear out some of our clouds, that gives our atmosphere more time to regenerate some energy for those storms. The more cloud coverage we see, the smaller our severe risk.

Heading into our Wednesday, we'll continue to see those below average temps. A lot of us will remain dry, but there is a spotty shower chance that will linger into the rest of our week as well.

Highs will also hold in the upper 70s through the rest of the workweek. We could see a few afternoon storms on Friday, but many of us stay dry.

By the weekend, we keep the storm chances, but the bigger story may be the return of summer. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 80s, and Sunday into the low 90s.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 76

Wind: NE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 62

Wind: NE 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some PM Storms

High: 78

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Storms End

High: 80

Wind: NW 5-10

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