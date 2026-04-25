Several rounds of strong storms this weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Scattered storms Saturday evening

More strong storms on Sunday & Monday morning

Next week will be drier and cooler

FORECAST

We are watching some scattered storms move through southeast Nebraska this evening. Occasionally, these storms have produced some large hail & gusty winds. This risk should wane as the sun starts to set, and the storms approach Omaha. Still, an isolated pocket of hail or gusty wind is not out of the question for the city, along with heavy rain & lightning.

We dry out for Sunday morning, and the first half of Sunday is dry as highs reach the upper 60s. By the afternoon, a second wave of thunderstorms will move west to east between 3-9 pm. These storms could be severe with some large hail and gusty winds, mostly Omaha and south.

These storms move away by sunset, but a third wave of storms will roll in from the south after midnight. Like the first two, this one could also bring with them a severe risk, mostly south of Omaha. Large hail, gusty winds, and maybe a tornado is possible between 1 and 6 am. These storms will begin to push east by the AM commute on Monday.

A final round of showers and storms pushes through around midday. These should not be severe, but some small hail may develop. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler behind the front, in the 50s, and it will be windy as well.

A few showers (no storms) could hang around on Tuesday, but we are mostly dry with highs in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week is quiet and on the cool side of things. Lows on Tuesday night may dip into the upper 30s, but any widespread frost potential looks low.

We return to the 60s for the back half of the week. It also looks dry, through we may see a few showers on Thursday.

The trend looks like we warm up by the weekend, with more dry weather. Our next chance of rain may hold off until early the following week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 52

Wind: NE 5-10

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Strong Storms

Breezy

High: 69

Wind: NE 15-25

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Storms

Windy

High: 57

Wind: SE to NW 20-30

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 57

Wind: NW 5-15

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