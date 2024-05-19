Several Rounds of Thunderstorms Coming: When, Where, and How Severe

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for areas southeast of Omaha until 2 am. A line of storms could produce damaging winds and large hail as they move through the watch area. Storms will clear the KMTV viewing area before 2.

Scattered thunderstorms continue south of I-80 through this Sunday evening. A few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main risks, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Severe weather chances are near-zero for those along and north of I-80 through this evening.

Barring some spotty rain in the morning, most of Monday should be dry. This will allow temperatures to climb into the low 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A thunderstorm or two fires in the afternoon is not completely out of the question, but this chance is low.

A better chance of thunderstorms come Monday evening into Tuesday morning. These storms will be scattered through the night and could last into the Tuesday AM commute. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large the main risks. However, a tornado can not be completely ruled out.

After some dry time Tuesday morning, our final round of thunderstorms kicks off with a cold front that will move through mid-day on Tuesday. Exactly where this front will be on Tuesday will be key to who sees thunderstorms. Currently, storms look to fire in eastern Nebraska around lunchtime and quickly move into western Iowa by early afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado possible.

Outside of any storms on Tuesday, highs should be in the 70s with a strong breeze up to 30 mph.

When all this is said and done, 1-3" of rain is possible area-wide from these rounds of thunderstorms. However, some could see higher amounts inside thunderstorms.

Wednesday is quiet and cooler with highs in the low 70s.

We start to warm up Thursday with highs in the upper 70s before storm chances return on Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 62

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 82

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 78

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 73

