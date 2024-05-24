Severe Storm Threat Returns This Weekend

The severe storms have ended for the day, and skies will quickly clear through the morning, making for a mostly sunny Friday afternoon. It will also be breezy and cooler with highs in the low 70s.

It gets pretty cool overnight and into Saturday morning as we drop into the upper 40s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy day with low 70s and some humidity. Saturday night, another round of rain and storms will move in, followed by more rain overnight. Some of these storms could also be severe, especially south of Omaha.

Some of the rain continues into Sunday morning, but we will get some dry time midday. It will be breezy with highs in the low 70s. By the evening, another round of showers and storms moves into the region, which continues Sunday night.

Most of us will be dry for Memorial Day, but there could still be a few spotty showers around for us to dodge. It will be mostly cloudy with mid 70s.

We warm into the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 72

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 48

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

Breezy

High: 77

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 74

