Severe Storms Likely Tonight

The storms start off very isolated around the 6-7PM range. These storms quickly become scattered and more widespread around 8-9PM. There is a chance for some of them to be severe. The threats include very large hail, strong/damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Areas of eastern NE, western IA, and NW MO have the highest chance of seeing storms reach these levels. Make sure you have your severe weather plan set and known with your family, and have multiple ways to get your watches and warnings.

The scattered storms taper off in the early morning hours of Monday. Giving way to partly cloudy skies and low 80s. There's a small chance of seeing isolated storms in the afternoon.

Tuesday will feel similar to Monday. We keep the small rain and storm chance, low 80s, but we'll have mostly cloudy skies.

The middle of the workweek brings a bit more wind, but we're able to keep the warmth. The storm and rain chances increase a bit on Wednesday and Thursday. We are expecting to have intervals of sunshine throughout both days, despite the slight increase in storm chances. Both afternoons will be in the high 70s.

Friday brings another round of clouds and small storm chances. Highs reach into the low to mid 80s, across the area.

The start of the weekend will feel very similar to Friday. Quite a few clouds, low 80s, and small storm/rain chances.

Mother's Day will be a tad cooler with the upper 70s in the afternoon and partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Scattered Strong Storms Early

Becoming Partly Cloudy

Low: 57

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

High: 81

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain/Storm Chance Late

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 77

