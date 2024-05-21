Severe Storms Likely Tuesday with Tornadoes Possible

A SEVERE STORM WATCH is in effect for most of eastern Nebraska and far western Iowa, including Omaha and Council Bluffs through 7 a.m. Tuesday. The latest round of storms is moving in from the west with the threat for damaging wind and small hail... likely reaching the Omaha metro just ahead of the morning commute. Flash flooding will also be possible, so if you come across a flooded road, Turn Around, Don't Drown.

A cold front will then move from west to east through the region between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday. Ahead of the front, there will be a broken line of storms, which will likely be severe. These likely go through the Omaha metro between noon and 2. The severe weather threat will increase as the storms pass through our area, putting western Iowa under a greater threat compared to eastern Nebraska. The severe storms could produce pockets of large hail, but damaging wind will probably be more common. The tornado threat will also be higher Tuesday, especially in Iowa.

Tuesday will also be windy and a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 70s, depending on the exact timing of the cold front and storms.

Wednesday will be a lot more quiet with some sunshine and mid 70s.

We warm up into the upper 70s Thursday. While most of the day will be dry, another round of scattered rain and storms will arrive late Thursday and continue Friday.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around over Memorial Day weekend with temperatures near average, in the mid and upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Severe Storms

Windy

High: 73

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Less Windy

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry Break

High: 76

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 80

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.