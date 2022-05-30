Severe Storms Possible Late Monday

Memorial Day is starting with some storms across the region, but these should dry out ahead of your outdoor lunch and early afternoon plans. It will be hot and muggy with highs near 90. It will also be windy with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Around 5 pm, a few spotty storms will start to fire off again along the Missouri River and into western Iowa. As we go into the night, a cold front arrives, which will kick off a line of storms. It's impossible to say exactly when the line will form along the cold front, so Omaha may miss out on the storms if they don't form until reaching western Iowa.

While many of us stay dry late Memorial Day, the storms we see could reach severe levels. The main concern will be damaging winds and some pockets of large hail, but a couple isolated tornadoes are also possible. The severe storms threat likely ends by about 1 am.

The rain is out of the region by the Tuesday morning commute. We start the day near 60 degrees.

The heat and humidity won't be as high Tuesday afternoon. We will top out near 80 with mostly sunny skies. While the wind won't be as strong as Monday, it will still be breezy.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds as we keep cooling off. Highs will be in the low 70s. Most of us stay dry, but there is a small chance for some rain to clip areas along the Kansas border.

Then we slowly start to warm back up. Thursday will be in the mid 70s, followed by upper 70s on Friday.

We'll get closer to 80 for the weekend, but a few scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

P.M. Storms

High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Windy Early

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 80

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 71

