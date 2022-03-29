Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday

We get windy Tuesday, with winds around 35 mph, but that is warmer weather blowing in! It will cause a big temperature difference across the region for Tuesday afternoon. Parts of southeast Nebraska will approach 80 degrees, while Omaha will likely top out in the mid 60s. The coolest weather will be northeast of the metro with some spots only hitting the low and mid 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated and light showers to dodge.

Hit and miss storms start to fire off this evening, around 6-7 pm. Some of these could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main concern. Severe storm ingredients are slightly higher the farther south and east you live, but anyone could see a severe storm. The stronger storms should exit the region by 11 pm.

The wind lightens up slightly overnight as we dodge a few spotty showers. We cool off into the upper 30s for Wednesday morning.

After a mild morning, we don't warm up much at all Wednesday afternoon. Strong winds will be blowing in colder weather, keeping highs in the low 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we dodge some spotty pockets of rain and snow.

Thursday brings a lot more sunshine, but it will still be cool and breezy. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

We climb back into the mid 50s Friday. Most of the day will be dry, but scattered rain showers move in Friday night.

We push into the upper 50s Saturday. Sunday will also be in the upper 50s with a small chance for rain.

We start the next workweek near 60 with the potential for some rain.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Storms Late

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Showers & Storms

Breezy

Low: 38

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Spotty Rain/Snow

High: 42

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 46

