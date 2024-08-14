Severe storms possible this evening: the latest

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for areas along and south of a line from Columbus to Fremont to Harlan until 1 am. This includes the Omaha metro.

Storms should begin to develop as early as 7 The strongest storms will continue until about midnight, but it will take another couple hours for all the rain to end. Only about half of the region will get hit by these storms this evening and tonight, but some of them could be severe. Pockets of large hail and a few areas of damaging wind will be the most likely issues, but a couple tornadoes can't be ruled out either. And with more heavy rain, we could see a couple areas of flash flooding.

We'll be dry by the Thursday morning commute as we fall into the upper 60s.

Most of us stay dry Thursday, but there will be a few spotty showers and storms to dodge from the late afternoon and into the evening. The rest of the day should bring more sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s and a little less humidity.

We'll keep the mid 80s and sunshine for Saturday. A few spotty showers are possible late in the day, but most of us will be dry.

Sunday brings a few more clouds to mix in with the sunshine, but we stay in the mid 80s. There will be another small chance for rain late Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

The mid 80s continue Tuesday, but we could see a better chance for some rain late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

Low: 69

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 85

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 86

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.