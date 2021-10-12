Severe Storms Possible Overnight

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, pushing into the upper 70s. A few clouds start to move in late in the day ahead of some stormy weather.

A few spotty showers move into eastern Nebraska late tonight, but the stronger storms hold off until after midnight. They arrive from the west, first in eastern Nebraska. This is when the storms could be at their strongest. Storms then expand east overnight, slowly weakening the later it gets. They may not arrive in Omaha until around 3 or 4 am, followed by western Iowa. Most of us should be dry by the morning commute.

The biggest unknown is how quickly the storms will weaken overnight. The area of more likely severe weather will be southwest of Omaha, but anyone could see a severe storm if they hold their strength overnight. The biggest concern will be damaging winds and a few pockets of large hail along with the heavy rain and lightning.

As the storms move in, the wind will also be blowing stronger, gusting over 40 mph overnight. Winds stay strong Wednesday morning, finally weakening as we head into Wednesday night.

Other than being windy, it will also be cooler Wednesday. Skies clear during the day, but we only warm into the upper 60s.

We continue to cool off in the second half of the workweek. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. A few spotty showers are possible late in the day. We then fall closer to 60 Friday afternoon.

The sunshine is back in full force this weekend, warming us into the mid 60s Saturday, then near 70 on Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 68

THURSDAY

A Few Clouds

Spotty Rain Late

High: 65

