Severe storms possible Monday, Tuesday

3 Things to Know



Very isolated storms possible Monday afternoon

Severe weather possible on Tuesday

Slightly cooler than average temps this week

Forecast

We should stay dry for the majority of our Monday, however we do have enough energy in our atmosphere for any pop up storm to potentially become severe. It's a good idea for you to have ways to receive alerts on your phone, just in case for our Monday afternoon!

Heading into late Monday night, showers and storms will once again return to the region. Your morning commute to the metro could be marked with some heavier downpours around 7. Thankfully, most of the severe risks looks to hold off until later Tuesday afternoon.

The main concerns will be damaging 60+ MPH wind gusts. We will also be monitoring for any rotating thunderstorms that could lead to a tornado potential. The expectation is for these storms to evolve into a line of strong wind between 4-6 PM moving across southeast Nebraska, and into northwest Missouri after 7-8 PM.

We are dry by Wednesday morning, but another chance of rain arrives by late Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be a touch cooler thanks to the clouds, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain still sticks around for Thursday morning, but not everyone will see these showers. The rain and clouds may keep highs a bit cooler than Wednesday, with many neighborhoods staying in the 70s.

A drier weather pattern will begin after Thursday. Look for returning sunshine from Friday through early next week with temps generally in the low to mid 80s this weekend.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Chance for Iso. Storm

High: 85

Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Early AM Storms

Mostly Cloudy

Low: 69

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Strong PM Storms

High: 85

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 80

Wind: NE 5-10

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