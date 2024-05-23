Severe Storms Return Late Thursday

Today will be warmer and breezy as Omaha pushes into the low 80s with a lot of sunshine. Most of the day will be dry, but hit and miss storms will start to pop up after 7 this evening and continue into the night. While a lot of us avoid these storms, they could be severe. The main threat would be pockets of large hail in them and the threat for a tornado.

The, a line of likely severe storms will push through the region. The storms likely get to northeast Nebraska around 11 p.m. to midnight, then move southeast into the Omaha metro around 2 to 3 a.m. Friday. By 3 and 4 a.m., the storms are mainly in southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Everyone should be dry by 5 Friday morning. These storms won't have as high of a threat for hail and tornadoes like the Thursday evening storms, but will have a higher damaging wind threat. It's possible some of that wind could be as strong as 70 to 80 mph. Before bed, bring in anything outside that could blow away. With more heavy rain, a little flash flooding can't be ruled out, but it should not be a widespread problem.

Skies clear Friday morning, then we're mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s, making for a very comfortable end to the workweek.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy day with low 70s and some humidity. Saturday night, another round of rain and storms will move in, followed by more rain overnight. Some of these storms could also be severe, especially south of Omaha.

Some of the rain continues into Sunday morning, but we will get some dry time midday. It will be breezy with highs in the low 70s. By the evening, another round of showers and storms moves into the region, which continues Sunday night.

Most of us will be dry for Memorial Day, but there could still be a few spotty showers around for us to dodge. It will be mostly cloudy with mid 70s.

We warm into the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Severe Storms

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 72

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 74

