Severe Wind and Severe Storms

Stronger winds are now building in from the south. By the lunch hour, winds will range from 35 to 50 mph. Winds will peak between 3 and 9 pm, blowing from 60-75+ mph at times. Winds will then slowly lighten up overnight, but it could still be a little breezy Thursday morning.

These winds have the potential to cause widespread impacts across the region. Secure any outdoor furniture and decorations or bring them inside. Power outages are likely along with tree damage, so keep your cell phones charged. Avoid travel if possible during the strongest winds as it will be difficult for drivers to stay in their lanes, especially for high profile vehicles like semi trucks.

The recent dry weather and high winds will also create a very high fire danger, so avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire. It would rapidly spread out of control.

With the strong winds out of the south, we pump in a lot of warm weather. The current record high for Wednesday's date is 61, set in 2002, but we will likely smash that, warming into the low 70s! It would also only be the fourth time for Omaha to hit the 70s in December since 1871... and the latest in the year to hit 70+ degrees on record.

But with warmer weather comes thunderstorm energy. As cooler air starts to push in late Wednesday, a line of storms will race from west to east through the region. The storms will likely strengthen as they push east. The line will be west of Omaha as early as 3 pm, in Omaha around 4 pm, then out of western Iowa by about 6 pm. Some of these storms will likely be severe. The more likely issue with the line of storms will be damaging winds, nearing 80 mph. A few tornadoes are also possible, with the greater concern for them in Omaha and cities to our northeast.

These storms could be moving over 70 mph, which gives you little time to react to any warning that is issued! Have multiple ways to get warnings in case the wind knocks out your normal method. Review your safety plan with your family BEFORE the storms move in.

Thursday will be a lot colder, but winds will be lighter in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s. While colder, that's still above average. We stay in the mid 40s Friday with partly cloudy skies.

We get even cooler on Saturday, topping out in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be breezy, getting us a little warmer, back to the low 40s. Those 40s continue into early next week.

WEDNESDAY

Severe Winds

P.M. Storms

High: 71

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Windy

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy Early

High: 44

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 44

