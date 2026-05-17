Severe weather, including tornadoes, possible tonight and tomorrow

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 11 pm for most of the KMTV viewing area, including Omaha. Storms capable of producing tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will move through. See below for details.

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Severe weather, including some tornadoes, tonight

Final round of severe weather on Monday

A pleasant week follows the storms

FORECAST

Storms will develop over central Nebraska after 5 pm and move eastward. If any storm can remain isolated over northeast Nebraska, the ingredients are in place for a strong tornado or two. Storms form into a line by 8 pm as they approach the MO River. The tornado threat will lower a bit, while damaging winds becomes the main hazard. Storms arrive in Omaha between 8-11 pm. The severe risk ends after midnight.

Monday appears to be another significant severe risk as the cold front arrives. Storms develop over SE Nebraska after 2 pm and move northeast. The cold front will be very close to I-80, meaning the tornado risk in the Omaha metro may depend on where the front sets up. If the front is faster, than the tornado threat may stay just southeast of Omaha, but this is too close to call so far. Southeast of town, strong tornadoes are possible with any storms that develop, along with a large hail & damaging wind risk.

After the storms move out Monday night, the rest of next week is pleasant and cool with highs in the 60s. Some rain chance may return, starting on Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Severe Storms

Low: 58

Wind: SE 5-15

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Severe Storms

High: 76

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool and Dry

High: 61

Wind: NW 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 62

Wind: CALM

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