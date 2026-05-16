Severe weather likely tonight, Sunday, and Monday

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for southwest Iowa until 11 pm for scattered storms developing along a warm front. More severe watches may be issued into the night. See below for details.

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Severe weather possible tonight

More severe storms Sunday & Monday

Pleasant week follows the storms

FORECAST

After 5 pm, a few spot storms might develop over the area. More storms will begin to move in from the south after 9 pm. Then, after 10, a line of storms will move in from the west with a severe risk, reaching Omaha after midnight. These may continue through the area before weakening in the pre-dawn hours

Like Saturday, most of Sunday will be dry, hot with highs in the lmid-80s, and windy with gusts up to 40 mph. Storms will develop over central Nebraska after 5 pm and move eastward, potentially forming into a line as they reach Omaha after 8 pm. Along with hail and winds, the ingredients are better for a few tornadoes too, particularly over northeast Nebraska, where a strong tornado is possible. Storms weaken after midnight, but may linger into Monday morning.

As of now, Monday appears to be the most widespread risk of severe weather as the cold front arrives. Storms may develop overhead in the early afternoon and move eastward and out of our area by 10 pm. The highest risk for severe weather will be along and south of I-80. The ingredients are in place for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes (some could be strong). Many things can and will change for Monday, and Monday's storms may depend on how the previous days go.

Bottom line, this weekend is one to pay attention to if you have any plans.

After the storms move out Monday night, the rest of next week is pleasant and cool with highs in the 60s and 70s. Some rain chance may return, starting on Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storms

Low: 64

Wind: SE 5-15

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Evening Strong Storms

Windy

High: 86

Wind: S 25-40

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Strong Storms

High: 80

Wind: S 25-40

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry & Cool

High: 62

Wind: NW 10-25

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