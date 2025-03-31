Severe weather threat returns late Tuesday

After a gloomy and chilly weekend, the weather is looking better today! The afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 50s in Omaha.

Late tonight, clouds will start to move back in, and could give way to some pockets of light rain by Tuesday morning. We'll cool off into the upper 30s to start the day.

Tuesday afternoon looks mainly dry if you're heading out to vote in Omaha, but it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Early Tuesday evening, a few hit and miss storms will start to pop up. These storms will become more widespread and common at night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the main concerns being pockets of large hail and damaging wind. The storms will weaken overnight, and the last of the rain should move out early Wednesday morning.

It will still be breezy Wednesday, but we will get to enjoy some sunshine in the afternoon with low 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with upper 50s. While most of the day looks dry, some pockets of light rain could move in from the west late in the day.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around Friday, keeping us mostly cloudy with upper 50s.

While it's far from a guarantee, some rain can't be ruled out Saturday. It will also be breezy with upper 50s.

We stay breezy Sunday, but it comes with more sunshine and mid 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 53

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds Return

Isolated Light Rain

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Rain Early

Storms Late

Windy

High: 58

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Early A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 62

